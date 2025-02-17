The Worst Way To Reheat Cabbage Rolls And What To Do Instead

Leftovers bring a special joy — you can open the fridge and find a delicious meal, no cooking required. There's just the hurdle of reheating prior to enjoyment, which, unfortunately, can be a downfall. Say you're hoping to dig into a batch of delicious leftover cabbage rolls stuffed with meat and covered in sauce — the worst thing you could do is place them into the microwave and zap them to an excessively hot state. It's all too likely one part will be lava hot, while another cold, and the cabbage structure falls apart and dries out. Not to mention, if you let the center stage vegetable overcook, it'll release a foul smell, so think twice before putting it into the microwave.

Instead, take the extra time, and you'll get much more enjoyment from your leftover cabbage rolls. The best reheating method is to place the rolls in a single layer in an oven-safe dish, then cover them with foil and bake them to a warm state. Unfortunately, this will take around 25 minutes plus time for the oven to reach temperature. So, alternatively, you can place the rolls into a pan and gently turn them every few minutes — this will also lend a tasty crunch. If you're low on sauce, introduce some water in order to prevent them from drying out, thereby yielding a perfect plate of cabbage rolls.