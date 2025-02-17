The Easy Hack For Picture-Perfect Tea Sandwiches

Tea sandwiches are bougie little lunch bites linked to English high tea, garden parties, wine tastings, and other fancy affairs. They're not meant to be a hearty or filling meal. Instead, tea sandwiches are served alongside tiny cakes and tartlets, mini custards, and other small bite appetizers that will fill you up if you eat enough of them. Tea sandwiches are unique in the culinary world, made of crustless bread with a wide array of variants available. Make a version with ham, brie, and apple, or a watercress, cucumber, and butter combo. Use anchovies and crab, curried egg, or a combination of sweet butter, cream cheese, and fruit. The possibilities seem endless, but all tea sandwiches have one thing in common. They're meant to be adorable — in fact, a perfectly cute aesthetic is everything when it comes to tea sandwiches.

There's a secret to cutting a perfect tea sandwich, a hack that makes the process easier and leaves you with crustless, even edges — and it's a trick so easy, you'll wonder why you didn't think of it first. Lay out your bread in single slices on the table before assembling your sandwiches. Use a drinking glass to press a circle into every piece of bread. Then, use a knife to cut along the perfect circle mark made by the glass. Build your crustless tea sandwiches from there and cut them in half when you're finished for little half-circle party delicacies.