Why You Should Make Your Next Batch Of Cornbread In The Air Fryer
When air fryers started trending in the 2010s, it seemed like they wouldn't be around for long. They were mostly advertised as a way to make classic crispy buffalo wings and tater tots with less oil. However, air fryer owners are an enterprising bunch, and innovative recipes soon flooded the digital food space. Today, we know you can make almost anything in these handy gadgets, from s'mores and delicious air fryer soup to classic cornbread.
Though, traditionally speaking, some of the best cornbread comes from a cast iron skillet, air fryers are capable of producing a tender, fluffy crumb with very little time and effort. Plus, the convection heat not only ensures things bake evenly, but it also creates a lightly crunchy, caramelized crust on the outside of your cornbread while keeping the inside moist and flavorful. In fact, the texture is more akin to cake than its fellow quick breads, making it equal parts dessert and side dish.
While many air fryer aficionados prefer it over traditional ovens, getting the best possible results means understanding your appliance. For instance, preheating your air fryer is almost more essential than preheating a regular oven. Skipping this step may cause uneven cooking (think burned outside and raw inside) or extend your cooking time and dry out your cornbread. It's also crucial to use the right baking vessel. We always recommend using the accessories that come with your machine, as they're designed to fit easily inside the basket and are compatible with convection heat.
Tips for making craveable air fryer cornbread
While some air fryers come with a bucket pan suitable for baking golden and delicious cornbread, it's okay if yours didn't. Any metal baking pan — round or square — that fits easily in your air fryer's basket will work just fine. Theoretically, you could also use a ceramic baking dish, but the thicker walls add extra insulation and force your cornbread batter into a taller, narrower space. This means it'll require extra time to cook through, which could cause it to burn or become unpleasantly crumbly.
Lining your pan with parchment paper or nonstick spray is also an essential step to prevent your cornbread from sticking. If you choose non-stick spray oil, your cornbread will likely have darker, crispier edges and sides as the oil will produce extra heat and "fry" the edges a bit. For cornbread that's more uniform in color and less crisp, choose parchment paper. The paper provides a barrier between batter and pan that transfers much less heat than oil, making it perfect if you prefer a softer end result.
Once your cornbread is ready, let it cool in the pan for a few minutes before enjoying it. Hot from the air fryer, all baked goods hold a lot of moisture in the form of steam. If you cut into them too soon, they'll lose a lot of that steam and become dry. Letting it cool allows the moisture to settle back into the cornbread for a moist, delicious bite.