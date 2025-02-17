Why You Should Make Your Next Batch Of Cornbread In The Air Fryer

When air fryers started trending in the 2010s, it seemed like they wouldn't be around for long. They were mostly advertised as a way to make classic crispy buffalo wings and tater tots with less oil. However, air fryer owners are an enterprising bunch, and innovative recipes soon flooded the digital food space. Today, we know you can make almost anything in these handy gadgets, from s'mores and delicious air fryer soup to classic cornbread.

Though, traditionally speaking, some of the best cornbread comes from a cast iron skillet, air fryers are capable of producing a tender, fluffy crumb with very little time and effort. Plus, the convection heat not only ensures things bake evenly, but it also creates a lightly crunchy, caramelized crust on the outside of your cornbread while keeping the inside moist and flavorful. In fact, the texture is more akin to cake than its fellow quick breads, making it equal parts dessert and side dish.

While many air fryer aficionados prefer it over traditional ovens, getting the best possible results means understanding your appliance. For instance, preheating your air fryer is almost more essential than preheating a regular oven. Skipping this step may cause uneven cooking (think burned outside and raw inside) or extend your cooking time and dry out your cornbread. It's also crucial to use the right baking vessel. We always recommend using the accessories that come with your machine, as they're designed to fit easily inside the basket and are compatible with convection heat.