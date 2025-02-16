Is Flan Typically Gluten-Free?

Flan is a fancy-looking party dessert of caramel and custard with a velvety texture that sometimes verges on gelatinous. It's a caramel-lover's dream, a creamy, milky treat typically baked in a water bath and turned upside-down before plating. It's served drenched in caramel sauce, which is what makes flan different from crème brûlée, as the latter has crusted caramel on top. Flan is a unique dessert with just the right amount of sauciness and just the right amount of jiggle. It has a chic coffee hour aesthetic, an almost oppressive sweetness that begs for a ristretto-style espresso. And the traditional, classic version of flan is gluten-free.

It may seem too good to be true for a dessert so scrumptious to be gluten-free, but you're not dreaming. Indeed, flan does not contain any of the typical elements someone on a gluten-free diet has to worry about — things like pie crust, wheat-based dough, and gluten thickeners in fillings and frosting. Essentially, flan is a dessert made from only eggs, sugar, and milk. Some recipes include ingredients like vanilla and even gelatin, both of which are gluten-free. The caramel and custard creation is made in a mold, like this Globe Rocket flan mold with a lid.