How To Select And Store Fresh Squid
Squid is an interesting addition to the seafood palette, different from any other fish, even octopus. The mild-but-briny-tasting cephalopod shines brightest in perhaps its most well-known dish, fried calamari, but it can also be grilled, stuffed, or consumed raw (or near enough to it) as sushi. Fresh squid is a delight to have in your kitchen and on your plate, but, just like any other culinary gem from the sea, there's a vast difference between the wonders of fresh squid and the disappointment (and potential dangers) of un-fresh squid. Life is too short for inadequate seafood, so here's what you need to know in order to find the best fresh squid next time you go shopping.
First of all, fresh squid is going to be at its best immediately after it's caught, which means your ideal scenario involves you getting your squid fix at or near a port or seaside settlement. Naturally, this isn't possible for everyone, so the next best thing is to find squid that has been frozen for the duration of its travel time and is now thawed. You can usually purchase whole squids — which you'll then have to clean yourself — from local fishmongers and certain grocers, and you can also likely obtain some squid that has already been cleaned. Here, avoid anything that smells fishy (it should only smell mildly of the ocean), keep clear of ice crystallization, and select squid on the smaller end for extra tender morsels. Select squid with clear eyes, and avoid those with a reddish tinge, which may indicate it was not frozen properly.
Store your squid properly after purchase
Depending on what you intend to do with your squid, you may not have to keep it stored for very long at all. In fact, if you're buying fresh squid, the ideal scenario is that you'll be featuring it in a dish in the very near future. For example, if you're using squid for a fresh dish like ceviche, which slightly cooks the seafood with citrus, you'd be best served preparing that as soon as possible before any more age or freezing hits your squid. Crucially, you should never refreeze squid that's been frozen previously, as this presents a risk of foodborne illness –- not to mention the drop-off in quality and extra-rubbery texture.
As such, the best practice for your squid is to keep it tightly-covered and in a truly frigid part of your refrigerator, and use it within two days. You can also opt to place your squid on a bed of ice if you feel your fridge isn't up to snuff -– just remember to not freeze your goods. From there, just be sure to avoid having other fresh ingredients (such as veggies that will be eaten raw) near your squid, and use your squid within a couple of days at the latest. Fresh squid is meant to be enjoyed, well, fresh, so don't dilly-dally once you've procured it –- we promise, your alacrity in capitalizing on the freshness of your squid will pay dividends come dinner time.