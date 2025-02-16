How To Select And Store Fresh Squid

Squid is an interesting addition to the seafood palette, different from any other fish, even octopus. The mild-but-briny-tasting cephalopod shines brightest in perhaps its most well-known dish, fried calamari, but it can also be grilled, stuffed, or consumed raw (or near enough to it) as sushi. Fresh squid is a delight to have in your kitchen and on your plate, but, just like any other culinary gem from the sea, there's a vast difference between the wonders of fresh squid and the disappointment (and potential dangers) of un-fresh squid. Life is too short for inadequate seafood, so here's what you need to know in order to find the best fresh squid next time you go shopping.

First of all, fresh squid is going to be at its best immediately after it's caught, which means your ideal scenario involves you getting your squid fix at or near a port or seaside settlement. Naturally, this isn't possible for everyone, so the next best thing is to find squid that has been frozen for the duration of its travel time and is now thawed. You can usually purchase whole squids — which you'll then have to clean yourself — from local fishmongers and certain grocers, and you can also likely obtain some squid that has already been cleaned. Here, avoid anything that smells fishy (it should only smell mildly of the ocean), keep clear of ice crystallization, and select squid on the smaller end for extra tender morsels. Select squid with clear eyes, and avoid those with a reddish tinge, which may indicate it was not frozen properly.