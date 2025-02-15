Does Carl's Jr. Have All-Day Breakfast?

In 2017, Carl's Jr. actually did have an all-day breakfast item: the Breakfast Burger. And at the end of 2019, the chain announced they would also begin to serve the Beyond Sausage burrito and Beyond Sausage egg and cheese biscuit all day. In 2021, Carl's Jr. briefly offered an all-day Chicken and Waffle sandwich. So, what happened to all of these products?

It is not clear exactly why Carl's Jr. stopped serving all-day breakfast items. Arguably the most iconic all-day breakfast menu, McDonald's (which features the fresh-cracked Egg McMuffin), was halted in 2020 due to many reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic, the larger menu slowing down operations, and lack of capacity for both breakfast and the regular menu. Many fast food breakfast fanatics assume that similar things happened to the Carl's Jr. breakfast menu.

The restaurant's breakfast menu has also significantly decreased in size, still featuring its iconic Breakfast Burger alongside a grilled cheese sandwich and three variations of egg and cheese biscuits. Unfortunately for breakfast-for-dinner frequenters, even the Breakfast Burger is only served until the end of the breakfast period each day at most Carl's Jr. locations.