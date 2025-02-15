Is Parchment Paper Microwave-Safe?

There are specific features of parchment paper that make it particularly appealing over other options. First, it contains no metal (unlike aluminum foil), which could spark and arc in the microwave. Meanwhile, plastic wrap and wax paper can sometimes melt due to the heat absorbed into dishes. In addition, there is some evidence that certain plastic wraps will leach chemicals if they are in contact with food during heating.

Parchment paper works well in the microwave. You can take a parchment-wrapped sandwich or piece of meat from the fridge and pop it straight in the microwave. Because it's moisture resistant, any spills or steam heat won't cause the paper to get soggy or tear. But you can tear or cut it to shape in order to cover bowls or pans. Wrapping your snack completely (poke a few holes if you want the steam to escape) will hold moisture since microwaving can dry out food. Avoid letting the paper dangle or touch the sides of the microwave, as it can burn, just like in a regular oven. It's also not great for super greasy foods, as the paper will absorb grease and oil.

If it seems like parchment paper is receiving new love in the cooking community, that's because it is. The product saw small but steady growth in the market from 2018 to 2022 and is expected to continue to rise in popularity over the next decade.