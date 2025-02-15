Is Parchment Paper Microwave-Safe?
Many people have a roll of parchment paper sitting in their kitchen drawer, alongside aluminum foil and plastic wrap, yet often untouched save for an occasional baking recipe. That's a shame, because it's really quite useful in so many ways. Baking chicken in tightly folded parchment keeps it juicy. And there are a dozen other hacks involving parchment paper, like how helpful it is for storing bacon or lining an air fryer basket. But what about the microwave? You for sure can't use aluminum foil, and probably shouldn't use plastic. It turns out parchment paper works quite nicely when heating food in the microwave.
Modern parchment paper is a cellulose-based product, treated first with sulfuric acid to kind of dissolve or "melt" the fibers and create a water resistant, temperature resistant product. It is then generally treated with a silicone coating to make it non-stick. While this second step means it's not compostable (there are other natural, untreated compostable options), the product is still considered biodegradable and recyclable (if there aren't food stains). It also means it can be used for moderate temperature cooking, as the paper burns at 425 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. All of these characteristics make it safe and useful for microwaving. What's more, it's superior to some options, like sealed plastic containers, for holding a food's moisture without fully trapping it.
Tips for using parchment paper in the microwave
There are specific features of parchment paper that make it particularly appealing over other options. First, it contains no metal (unlike aluminum foil), which could spark and arc in the microwave. Meanwhile, plastic wrap and wax paper can sometimes melt due to the heat absorbed into dishes. In addition, there is some evidence that certain plastic wraps will leach chemicals if they are in contact with food during heating.
Parchment paper works well in the microwave. You can take a parchment-wrapped sandwich or piece of meat from the fridge and pop it straight in the microwave. Because it's moisture resistant, any spills or steam heat won't cause the paper to get soggy or tear. But you can tear or cut it to shape in order to cover bowls or pans. Wrapping your snack completely (poke a few holes if you want the steam to escape) will hold moisture since microwaving can dry out food. Avoid letting the paper dangle or touch the sides of the microwave, as it can burn, just like in a regular oven. It's also not great for super greasy foods, as the paper will absorb grease and oil.
If it seems like parchment paper is receiving new love in the cooking community, that's because it is. The product saw small but steady growth in the market from 2018 to 2022 and is expected to continue to rise in popularity over the next decade.