The Best Cuts Of Beef For Curry

Whether you're making a curry with Indian or Thai flavors, featuring beef as the protein choice can lead to a meal that is hearty and rich. However, the cut of beef you choose is paramount to the success of your dish. While it may be tempting to pick something that comes together quickly so you can enjoy a delicious curry on a busy weeknight, the best cut of beef for a curry is one that is cooked low and slow. A successful beef curry should have meat that is so tender it nearly falls off the fork. To achieve that, you need time on your side — usually around two hours — so it's best to reserve this dinner for the weekend or an evening when you aren't in a rush.

But exactly what are the best cuts of beef for this type of cooking? At the store, you may find pre-diced packages of beef stew meat, which most commonly consist of chuck or round roast cuts. Since chuck comes from the cow's shoulder and the round comes from the back legs, two parts with plenty of muscle, they are both tougher cuts of meat. While the pre-diced packages offer the time-saving convenience of having already been chopped into pieces, you'll also be able to find whole cuts of chuck or round roasts at most supermarkets if you prefer.