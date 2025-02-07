5 Places You Can Order A Heart-Shaped Pizza This Valentine's Day

Sure, fancy restaurants are nice. For some people, caviar or a pricey fine wine might be just what they want as a delicious Valentine's Day gift of appreciation from their significant other. But for others, a simpler meal that's a little more gentle on the wallet can feel just as romantic and thoughtful. If that latter category feels more like you — or your significant other for whom you will soon be planning a hopefully memorable Valentine's Day evening — we have a suggestion for a filling food choice sure to satisfy: heart-shaped pizza.

Maybe it feels over the top or tacky, but that's what V-Day is all about: Being willing to lean into the cliche for the sake of love. The best part? You can take these pizzas to go, whether you order one (or several) for a cozy movie night at home, a sunset picnic, a surprise delivery, or even a Galentine's Day celebration. The inventors of pizza truly struck gold when they combined bread, rich sauce, melty cheese, and crispy meat, and with the convenience of modern life, pizza shops are everywhere. So if you don't quite feel up to the task of making homemade dough, where can you order a heart-shaped pizza this Valentine's Day? There are a multitude of options — but here are five of the most popular.