5 Places You Can Order A Heart-Shaped Pizza This Valentine's Day
Sure, fancy restaurants are nice. For some people, caviar or a pricey fine wine might be just what they want as a delicious Valentine's Day gift of appreciation from their significant other. But for others, a simpler meal that's a little more gentle on the wallet can feel just as romantic and thoughtful. If that latter category feels more like you — or your significant other for whom you will soon be planning a hopefully memorable Valentine's Day evening — we have a suggestion for a filling food choice sure to satisfy: heart-shaped pizza.
Maybe it feels over the top or tacky, but that's what V-Day is all about: Being willing to lean into the cliche for the sake of love. The best part? You can take these pizzas to go, whether you order one (or several) for a cozy movie night at home, a sunset picnic, a surprise delivery, or even a Galentine's Day celebration. The inventors of pizza truly struck gold when they combined bread, rich sauce, melty cheese, and crispy meat, and with the convenience of modern life, pizza shops are everywhere. So if you don't quite feel up to the task of making homemade dough, where can you order a heart-shaped pizza this Valentine's Day? There are a multitude of options — but here are five of the most popular.
Pizza Hut
First on the docket is Pizza Hut, the global chain with nearly 20,000 locations worldwide. The company has already announced the return of its heart-shaped pizza, available to order starting February 11. This leaves plenty of time for an early Galentine's celebration to avoid day-of crowds, but since this pizza is available to order online and on the app as well as in-person, a little bit of tech savvy and some forward thinking can also help you snag this festive pizza on February 14 before your Valentine gets hangry.
Available until February 17, Pizza Hut's Valentine's Day special is a medium-sized, customizable one-topping pizza with prices starting at $11.99. It's also available for delivery, but make sure you have a pizza cutter, such as OXO's pizza wheel, at the ready — the pizza will arrive uncut, since, as the Pizza Hut website says, "We don't break hearts, we bake them."
Papa John's
Next up is Papa John's. From February 5 to 14, you can get a thin-crust pizza (one of the all-time best Papa John's pizza styles, by the way) in the shape of a heart for $11.99, the same price point as Pizza Hut, in any of the 50 U.S. states. It comes with one topping, or extras with an additional charge. The pizza is available for delivery or takeout and if you take Papa John's word for it, this meal will be "love at first bite."
Mountain Mike's Pizza
Mountain Mike's Pizza has offered heart-shaped pizzas during the month of love for years (in fact, the company even claims to be the original creators of the heart-shaped pizza), but this year the chain is stepping it up with an all-new dessert pie offering alongside the original classic pizza. Mountain Mike's website says that the savory pizza, although pricier at $27.99 for a large 14-inch pie, is fully customizable for a wide variety of crusts, sauces, and toppings, which could be helpful for gluten-free customers who still want to partake in the holiday festivities.
Even better, dessert is built into the deal. For just $5.99 with any regular-sized pizza purchase, or $10.99 on its own, you can add on the chain's brand-new Sweetheart Cherry Pie Dessert Pizza — also heart-shaped, of course — covered with sweet cherries and topped with a drizzle of crème anglaise frosting. Mountain Mike's does pick-up or delivery, but unfortunately only has locations in 10 of the 50 states, including California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Idaho, Texas, Colorado, Washington, and Wisconsin.
Jet's Pizza
Don't worry, East Coasters — we've got you covered, too. With more than 400 locations across the United States, the Michigan-founded Jet's Pizza chain is concentrated in the Northeast, and has not one, not two, but three heart-shaped pizzas on the menu this Valentine's Day. Available exclusively through online ordering for pick-up or delivery only on February 14, this includes a regular one-topping pizza, heart-shaped bread with dipping sauce, or a heart-shaped cinnamon stix pie.
Jet's Pizza chain typically posts special codes to input in order to get your pizza specially shaped into a heart closer to the holiday, so stay tuned to the chain's website and social media if you're hoping to snag any of these three offerings for your Valentine. Prices for this year haven't been announced yet, but the pizzas in years past have come in small sizes and similarly low price points.
California Pizza Kitchen
If you're looking for a bougier option that still hits the comfort-food spot, look no further than California Pizza Kitchen's Sweet Meal for Two package. Available February 10 to 16, the three-course meal starts at $55 on a prix fixe menu, with a choice between chicken lettuce wraps or spinach artichoke dip as a starter, the choice of two entrees across a variety of salads, pastas, and, of course, heart-shaped pizzas on crispy thin crust, and a cakey dessert finale. Pizza options include BBQ chicken, Hawaiian, mushroom pepperoni sausage, and Sicilian.
For guests who dine-in, there's an option to add two glasses or a bottle of wine, but the package is also available for takeout and delivery directly through the kitchen. No third-party delivery service is available.
Oh, and in case you're wondering — although it first began in Beverly Hills, CPK has locations across the United States. Its name reflects its lean toward California-style pizza (one of the many types of pizza), with wood-fired crust and fresh toppings, but in addition to the Golden State, you can find it in 25 other states. So if you're ready to wow your significant other with crispy crust and a touch of opulence, this three-course meal is a great option, whether you're taking it to-go for a picnic on the Orange County coastline or bundling inside for a warm winter meal in Wisconsin.