Why You Should Have Baking Soda Out When Handling Hot Peppers
It is the heat-seeker's dilemma. You want to play with fire. But you do not want to get burned. Fire, in this case, is actually a metaphor for hot stuff like your habanero, Thai chili, or, the hottest pepper the world, Pepper X. Unlike, say, a pimento, each of these contain enough capsaicin — that naturally occurring chemical compound that gives these and other peppers their heat — to actually move the dial from mild to wild. Capsaicin, and thus items where it is found in increasing concentration, is supposed to be an irritant. It's a feature, not a bug. Capsaicin is what gives the pursuit of spicy foods a somewhat sporting quality; the drive to find how much you can abide, and the challenge to increase your tolerance. It's also why you should take some precautions in the kitchen when working with the stuff.
Baking soda is one of capsaicin's natural enemies. Let's say you've sliced a pack of peppers; so many, in fact, that all that exposure is giving your fingers a little more than a tingle. An ad hoc mix of baking soda and a bit of water, just enough to create a paste, can reduce the sting. Just keep a box and a small bowl nearby, add a few splashes from the tap, blend with a fork, or even your fingers, and apply as needed.
How baking soda slakes fiery peppers and other precautions
Just like when you're eating 'em, the ability for handling hot peppers will vary from person to person. They release oil as you chop, slice, or dice, and that oil will almost inevitably end up on your skin. The baking soda combo helps begin to lift it. Slather some on until the burning sensation stops, and rinse. The baking soda will likely be more gentle than the standard dish soap on your kitchen sink, and treating the mix like a mask will keep you from immediate abrasive scrubbing, which could do more harm than good in the moment.
Corn starch will work similarly to baking soda in this case. You'll combine the same amount with water, coat the affected area, and let it mellow before a proper wash. You can also be a bit more intentional about how you slice things like jalapeños to avoid their more intense pith and seeds. As always, avoid touching your face when prepping and cooking, particularly your eye area, and maybe consider using a pair of gloves next time.