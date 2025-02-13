Why You Should Have Baking Soda Out When Handling Hot Peppers

It is the heat-seeker's dilemma. You want to play with fire. But you do not want to get burned. Fire, in this case, is actually a metaphor for hot stuff like your habanero, Thai chili, or, the hottest pepper the world, Pepper X. Unlike, say, a pimento, each of these contain enough capsaicin — that naturally occurring chemical compound that gives these and other peppers their heat — to actually move the dial from mild to wild. Capsaicin, and thus items where it is found in increasing concentration, is supposed to be an irritant. It's a feature, not a bug. Capsaicin is what gives the pursuit of spicy foods a somewhat sporting quality; the drive to find how much you can abide, and the challenge to increase your tolerance. It's also why you should take some precautions in the kitchen when working with the stuff.

Baking soda is one of capsaicin's natural enemies. Let's say you've sliced a pack of peppers; so many, in fact, that all that exposure is giving your fingers a little more than a tingle. An ad hoc mix of baking soda and a bit of water, just enough to create a paste, can reduce the sting. Just keep a box and a small bowl nearby, add a few splashes from the tap, blend with a fork, or even your fingers, and apply as needed.