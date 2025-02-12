Store-Bought Cake Mix Is The Ultimate Shortcut To Cinnamon Roll Cake
Making a choice between treats can be agonizing at times, and having to decide between a slice of tender, fluffy cake and rich, gooey cinnamon rolls has the potential to send someone into an existential crisis. Fortunately, there's a way to have it all. By using your favorite boxed cake mix and following a simple shortcut, mashing up these two classic sweets into a single piece of heaven couldn't be easier.
All you have to do is prepare two main elements — icing and a two-ingredient cinnamon swirl — and make a cake batter from a box mix. You can use either a 9 x 13-inch baking dish or a loaf pan, and create layers: batter, then cinnamon swirl, then more batter, and a sprinkle of the spiced mixture to finish. The final step is to use a knife or some kind of long, thin implement (a skewer or chopstick can work here), and give your cake some swirls. Make sure you're getting all the way to the bottom of the pan with your tool to create evenly distributed swirls throughout. And, of course, a cinnamon is (almost) nothing without its icing, so after the baking process is complete, give the cinnamon roll cake a generous slather of this sweet stuff while it's still a touch warm. This provides the signature stickiness that makes a cinnamon bun so craveworthy.
Spicing up your cinnamon roll cake
While this cake is perfectly delicious exactly as is, you can also add your own touches to its preparation. Plump raisins or dried cranberries, or even cubes of fresh apple or pear can bring a little tartness and fruitiness that will contrast the sweetness of the cake, while crispy crumbles of bacon lend it a burst of savory flavor. Toasted almonds, buttery pecans, or walnuts with a touch of bitterness are all welcome on the nut front for a delicious crunch, and you can sprinkle them on top or mix them right into the cake batter. If you're in need of a single serve dessert, convert this treat into spicy cupcakes.
If you love the flavor profile of cinnamon hot chocolate, you can also use a chocolate boxed cake mix instead of the yellow kind, or even go for seasonal twists like pumpkin or egg nog cakes. Add extracts like orange or almond for a little dimension, swap out cinnamon for Chinese five spice or chai — even toss in a little cayenne or chili powder for a surprising but delightful kick. Spike your icing with bourbon for a boozy twist that also lends a balancing bite. There are so many ways to upgrade boxed cake mix with simple ingredient swaps and hacks, but this one shortcut combines two of the best things in life and goes a long way in guaranteeing happy snacking.