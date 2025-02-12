Store-Bought Cake Mix Is The Ultimate Shortcut To Cinnamon Roll Cake

Making a choice between treats can be agonizing at times, and having to decide between a slice of tender, fluffy cake and rich, gooey cinnamon rolls has the potential to send someone into an existential crisis. Fortunately, there's a way to have it all. By using your favorite boxed cake mix and following a simple shortcut, mashing up these two classic sweets into a single piece of heaven couldn't be easier.

All you have to do is prepare two main elements — icing and a two-ingredient cinnamon swirl — and make a cake batter from a box mix. You can use either a 9 x 13-inch baking dish or a loaf pan, and create layers: batter, then cinnamon swirl, then more batter, and a sprinkle of the spiced mixture to finish. The final step is to use a knife or some kind of long, thin implement (a skewer or chopstick can work here), and give your cake some swirls. Make sure you're getting all the way to the bottom of the pan with your tool to create evenly distributed swirls throughout. And, of course, a cinnamon is (almost) nothing without its icing, so after the baking process is complete, give the cinnamon roll cake a generous slather of this sweet stuff while it's still a touch warm. This provides the signature stickiness that makes a cinnamon bun so craveworthy.