What To Know About Amazon Fresh's Return Policy

If you order something from Amazon and don't want it, the return process is pretty clear: Just get a return label and send that thing right back. But for Amazon Fresh, the online giant's brick-and-mortar supermarket, which has around 60 American stores (mostly in California, Chicago, and the northeast), the process is a bit different.

The return process depends on how you made your purchase. If your Amazon account is linked up to your purchase, you just have to go to the "Your Orders" section of the website or app when you're logged in. Then, you choose the order and the items from it you wish to return. You'll have to choose between shipping the return or dropping it in store. It can take up to five working days for the refund to appear on your debit or credit card.

However, if you paid for your order with cash or SNAP EBT (so-called food stamps) benefits, you'll have to go in person with your receipt to the store where you made the purchase. Amazon's instructions don't mention what to do if you made an in-store purchase that wasn't linked to your account, but it would make sense that you'd have to go in person with a receipt.