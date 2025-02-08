How Fries And Ketchup Became An Iconic Pairing

There are some foods we automatically think of in pairs. Peanut butter and jelly. Cheese and crackers. Bacon and eggs. And then there are french fries and ketchup, an iconic pairing that's uniquely American. One 2020 Buzzfeed poll found that a whopping 83% of readers put ketchup on their fries. But did you ever wonder how this duo met in the first place and what led them to become the powerhouse couple they are today? While there's no specific written history of pairing ketchup with fries, it appears to date back to the 1940s, with the rise of fast food.

First, it should be said that french fries are not actually French; they're Belgian. And though they came along sometime in the late 1600s, Americans have been emphatically enjoying them as a side dish since the 1930s. And in Belgium, they're usually eaten with mayonnaise. Of course, there are numerous dipping sauces for fries, from Utah fry sauce to comeback sauce, ranch, and aioli, and it's likely that at first, Americans either weren't dipping fries at all or were using an assortment of unknown sauces for several decades before ketchup came on the scene, thanks in large part to McDonald's.