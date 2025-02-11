Turn Your Favorite Sandwiches Into Dip For A Fun Appetizer
From elementary school field trip fare, to faithful workday desk meal, sandwiches are a lunchtime essential. The simple dish is so iconic and customizable, that every state from Alabama to Wyoming has its own signature sandwich. A truly good sandwich, with fresh bread, tender meats and cheeses, a bag of chips and a sliver of pickle, never really gets old. Plus, for even more delicious sandwiches, be sure you're seasoning every layer.
Yet, if your usual sandwich is starting to seem just a little stale, it might be time to remix your ingredients. Sandwiches are a practical day-to-day staple, but delicious dip is the life of the party. Imagine if the two came together to release a creative collaboration. Luckily, you can easily transform your favorite sandwich into a dip using the same basic ingredients and a little ingenuity. Beginning with a sturdy base, and using classic sandwich fillings as mix-ins, somehow lunch gets even better.
Deconstruct your sandwich
When it comes to picking a base for your sandwich-inspired dip, a simple dairy product like cream cheese, sour cream or yogurt is a safe go-to. You can also turn to mayonnaise for a rich, tangy start. Look to hot or cold sandwich recipes as your muse. It helps to think of what spread you'd typically pair with what kind of sandwich to determine the right mix-ins. For example, combine softened cream cheese with Everything Bagel seasoning, dill, and smoked salmon for a classic breakfast bagel dip. You can even skip the store and make your own Everything But the Bagel seasoning at home.
Consider the primary flavors and fillings that make up the sandwich you're recreating. Dice or chop any larger ingredients to the desired, snack-able size (think of making them small enough to fit on a chip). Chop up lettuce, tomato, and crispy cooked bacon for a hearty BLT dip, or cold cuts, veggies, Italian seasoning, vinegar, and cheese to recreate an Italian sub dip. A sandwich composed of spreads like peanut butter and jelly is easy to whisk together into a thick, creamy dip. Don't forget to serve with an assortment of chips, crackers, toasted bread, and fresh veggies (or cookies and pretzels for a sweet PB&J accompaniment) for dipping and scooping.