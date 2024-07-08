The Country That Produces The Most Potatoes In The World

When you think of potatoes, you might draw connections to several different countries. For the U.S., you might think of Idaho and its notable potato crops. For many countries in Eastern Europe, you might think of famous potato-based recipes such as pierogies (and spirits like potato vodka). But do you think of China? It might surprise you that the country responsible for producing the most potatoes in the world is, indeed, China.

According to a survey conducted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 2022, the mainland of China is the top producer of potatoes, although potatoes can grow in all regions of the country. There are four main regions in China where potatoes are planted. North China makes up 47% of total planting area, Southwest China makes up 38%, South China comes in at 8%, and Central China makes up 7%.

How many potatoes are cultivated in China each year? Around 23,918,229 potatoes, which is more than 22% of global potato production. The next highest producers following China are India with 107,742,070, the Russian Federation with 104,233,944, and the United States with 44,902,320. China exports its potatoes to places such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Singapore.

