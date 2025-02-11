Here's How Long To Grill A Frozen Burger Patty

Who doesn't fancy a homemade burger from time to time? Of course, there's really nothing wrong with takeout. But perhaps you're done with the fast food scene because you've already tried every McDonald's burger realized that nothing beats the smokiness of a fresh-off-the-grill patty that has been charred to perfection.

The problem comes down to how much time you have on your hands. You might have a stash of top-quality patties in the freezer, but just the thought of thawing them makes you want to give up on the idea and order delivery instead. Don't overthink it; it's far simpler than it seems to get frozen burgers cooked. There's no need to defrost those patties to make delicious homemade burgers. Simply toss them on the grill straight from the freezer.

Don't worry, this won't turn into one of those classic mistakes everyone makes when cooking burgers. In fact, all you need to do is take those patties out, season them with a touch of salt and pepper, and throw them on the grill for 15 to 20 minutes. You'll love this technique for two main reasons: First, because it's extremely easy, and second, because it doesn't compromise the patty's flavor or juiciness.