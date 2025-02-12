Who Has Cheaper Coffee: Trader Joe's Or Aldi?
If you love coffee, you're probably nervous about the fact that coffee could be getting a lot more expensive. Fortunately, you can find plenty of great coffee that won't break the bank or put you too far over your grocery budget. But, which store has the best bargains? Aldi has long been known for its low prices, but Trader Joe's is right up there with it. However, when comparing coffee prices at both stores, there's a clear winner when it comes to savings: Aldi.
Trader Joe's Fair Trade Organic Breakfast Blend, Organic Sumatra Blend, and French Vanilla Ground Coffee all cost $8.99 for 12, 13, and 14 ounces, respectively. Meanwhile, Aldi's Breakfast Blend costs $5.45, its Sumatra Blend costs $6.15, and its French Vanilla flavored coffee costs $5.45 (all 12 ounces). If you're a coffee pod user, Trader Joe's offers its own brand that will run you $5.29 for 12 pods, but Aldi still has that beat by offering several different flavors of coffee pods priced between $4.65 and $4.75 for the same amount. However, Trader Joe's does have Aldi beat on whole bean coffee, with their French Roast Whole Beans costing $5.99 for 13 ounces and Aldi's costing $6.39 for 12 ounces.
You don't have to change your shopping habits
Although Aldi comes out on top with most of its coffee options, that doesn't necessarily mean you should exclusively buy your coffee there. Overall, the stores are pretty evenly matched. As a shopping comparison by CNET demonstrated in 2024, a typical grocery run at Aldi comes out a few dollars cheaper, but the difference is minimal. Ultimately, if you're after cheap coffee, both stores can provide it — if you're already in the habit of shopping at Trader Joe's, there's little point in venturing to Aldi just for coffee. However, if you already split your shopping between both, it can be worth grabbing your java at Aldi to save a few bucks.
You also have to consider the coffee you prefer. Trader Joe's small lot coffee, for instance, has grown quite the devoted fan base, and you shouldn't give it up if it's a favorite. Don't stress just because you can save a couple of dollars by shopping at Aldi if you're a Trader Joe's diehard. Likewise, enjoy the savings if you already shop at Aldi, and maybe consider grabbing their viral ready-made cold foam creamer to top off your morning cup with the few dollars that you're saving.