Who Has Cheaper Coffee: Trader Joe's Or Aldi?

If you love coffee, you're probably nervous about the fact that coffee could be getting a lot more expensive. Fortunately, you can find plenty of great coffee that won't break the bank or put you too far over your grocery budget. But, which store has the best bargains? Aldi has long been known for its low prices, but Trader Joe's is right up there with it. However, when comparing coffee prices at both stores, there's a clear winner when it comes to savings: Aldi.

Trader Joe's Fair Trade Organic Breakfast Blend, Organic Sumatra Blend, and French Vanilla Ground Coffee all cost $8.99 for 12, 13, and 14 ounces, respectively. Meanwhile, Aldi's Breakfast Blend costs $5.45, its Sumatra Blend costs $6.15, and its French Vanilla flavored coffee costs $5.45 (all 12 ounces). If you're a coffee pod user, Trader Joe's offers its own brand that will run you $5.29 for 12 pods, but Aldi still has that beat by offering several different flavors of coffee pods priced between $4.65 and $4.75 for the same amount. However, Trader Joe's does have Aldi beat on whole bean coffee, with their French Roast Whole Beans costing $5.99 for 13 ounces and Aldi's costing $6.39 for 12 ounces.