The Worst Mistake You Can Make When Using Saffron

To get the best flavor — and biggest bang for your buck — you should bloom your saffron using either a hot or cold method. Start by grinding eight to 12 threads of saffron in a mortar and pestle. Then, add a few tablespoons of hot (but not boiling) water and let it steep for 15 to 20 minutes. If you have more time, use the cold method by adding a few ice cubes to the ground saffron instead, letting them melt and come to room temperature. Many cooks and professional chefs prefer the cold method because there is no risk of damaging or scorching the delicate spice in too-hot liquids. Any saffron liquid you don't use, from either method, can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days.

The reason for saffron's exorbitant price tag has to do with how it's harvested. The spice comes from the bright stigmas inside an autumn crocus flower, also called Crocus sativus, which must be harvested by hand. Typically, only about three delicate stigmas, or "threads," can be harvested from each crocus flower; to produce one kilogram of saffron requires 400 to 500 hours and over 150,000 flowers. Although saffron is expensive, a little goes a long way; a few tablespoons of bloomed saffron water can season a large, family-sized pot of rice while giving it a bright yellow hue. It's an uncommon spice you should start cooking with, especially now that you know how.