The Worst Mistake You Can Make When Using Saffron
Often called red gold, saffron is the most expensive spice in the world: A mere 2 grams of the highest quality costs nearly $60. With a floral aroma and fruity, earthy flavor, saffron is a delicate yet versatile spice that can be found in dishes both savory and sweet. But before you make the terrible mistake of grabbing a pinch to add to a batch of malpua, one of the world's oldest desserts, take a step back and consider how much seasoning power — and money — you have between your fingertips. Like any dried herb, saffron requires heat and moisture to bring out its flavor, so it's best to let it bloom first.
Generally, blooming any herb simply means to heat it up, such as pan-frying cumin seeds or blooming coffee in a small amount of hot water before brewing. Grinding and blooming saffron's delicate threads more fully extracts saffron's flavor and helps to fully distribute this flavor (plus its golden color and rich, nutty aroma) throughout the dish. Simply adding a pinch of saffron to your recipe without blooming would result in a much weaker impact.
How to bloom saffron and why it's expensive
To get the best flavor — and biggest bang for your buck — you should bloom your saffron using either a hot or cold method. Start by grinding eight to 12 threads of saffron in a mortar and pestle. Then, add a few tablespoons of hot (but not boiling) water and let it steep for 15 to 20 minutes. If you have more time, use the cold method by adding a few ice cubes to the ground saffron instead, letting them melt and come to room temperature. Many cooks and professional chefs prefer the cold method because there is no risk of damaging or scorching the delicate spice in too-hot liquids. Any saffron liquid you don't use, from either method, can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days.
The reason for saffron's exorbitant price tag has to do with how it's harvested. The spice comes from the bright stigmas inside an autumn crocus flower, also called Crocus sativus, which must be harvested by hand. Typically, only about three delicate stigmas, or "threads," can be harvested from each crocus flower; to produce one kilogram of saffron requires 400 to 500 hours and over 150,000 flowers. Although saffron is expensive, a little goes a long way; a few tablespoons of bloomed saffron water can season a large, family-sized pot of rice while giving it a bright yellow hue. It's an uncommon spice you should start cooking with, especially now that you know how.