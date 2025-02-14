The Crucial Thing Your Canned Espresso Martinis Need
Canned cocktails brought something totally new when they showed up to the party, especially the ones with espresso. Instead of a table full of mixers and liquor, you just toss your cocktails straight onto ice with the rest of your cold cans and enjoy. They're convenient not just because they come in a can — these cocktails come pre-mixed, so all you have to do is pop the top. And though many thought espresso martinis would remain in the 1980s, the espresso martini is making a comeback at the bar and in a can. Canned espresso martinis deliver an extra jolt of caffeine to the mix. It's a daring and edgy combo of extravagant and efficient, energizing and relaxing, all in one can. It's a winning combo for any coffee lover, only made better by one little twist: nitrogen infusion.
Nothing puts a finishing touch on a canned espresso martini like nitrogen infusion. Even just the name "nitro-infused" elevates the experience. Nitro-infused coffee cocktails have more of a multi-dimensional flavor with richer and sweeter notes than a regular canned espresso cocktail. They're velvety smooth, creamy, and taste like they were just handcrafted — even though they've been sitting on shelves and in warehouses for who knows how long. Of course, nitro-infusion is about more than just the nitrogen itself; it brings out the smoothness of high-quality vodka and the richness of espresso.
What makes nitro-infused canned espresso cocktails superior
Nitrogen infusion is a lot like carbonating a soda; you're basically adding bubbles to a liquid. Instead of adding carbon dioxide bubbles to the drink, nitrogen gas is added, resulting in much smaller nitrogen bubbles. This creates a velvety texture in drinks, versus the more aggressive effervescence of carbonated beverages. For a canned espresso cocktail, nitrogen neutralizes any acidity that has built up in the espresso and freshens up the flavors. It smooths out the vodka and creates a frothy and pillowy beverage that goes down easy and tastes like it was made by your favorite bartender.
The reasons nitro-infused espresso cocktails are so delicious are similar to the science behind now nitro beer is made. The drink is saturated with nitrogen gas before it is served, making the cocktail that much more luxurious. Like with carbonation, some drinks work better with nitro-infusion than others, though you can use soda water to make a delicious espresso float. Nitro happens to combine perfectly with both vodka and espresso, enhancing a waterfall of frothy flavors and giving the experience a full overhaul.
Can I replicate a canned espresso martini at home?
The wonder of a canned espresso martini is that you aren't getting it made-to-order from a bartender. You're grabbing a can at the gas station or convenience store on your way home. The point is that it's an on-the-go tipsy treat that can be enjoyed anywhere it's legal and safe.
So, you won't be able to make a true canned espresso martini on your own, unless you have access to some sort of aluminum canning system. But you can create a nitro-infused espresso martini in a glass in your own kitchen, using gadgets like this Zulay Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker to make a nitro-infused coffee mixer for vodka. Combine the two in a martini glass, prepped with a little chocolate syrup garnish, and you've got a delicious drink. Or, skip all the work of trying to recreate a perfectly canned, luxurious, and easy-to-grab experience and just run to the store. Grab a few from the shelves and bring a little classy convenience to a weekend away, a night in, or a gathering with friends.