The Crucial Thing Your Canned Espresso Martinis Need

Canned cocktails brought something totally new when they showed up to the party, especially the ones with espresso. Instead of a table full of mixers and liquor, you just toss your cocktails straight onto ice with the rest of your cold cans and enjoy. They're convenient not just because they come in a can — these cocktails come pre-mixed, so all you have to do is pop the top. And though many thought espresso martinis would remain in the 1980s, the espresso martini is making a comeback at the bar and in a can. Canned espresso martinis deliver an extra jolt of caffeine to the mix. It's a daring and edgy combo of extravagant and efficient, energizing and relaxing, all in one can. It's a winning combo for any coffee lover, only made better by one little twist: nitrogen infusion.

Nothing puts a finishing touch on a canned espresso martini like nitrogen infusion. Even just the name "nitro-infused" elevates the experience. Nitro-infused coffee cocktails have more of a multi-dimensional flavor with richer and sweeter notes than a regular canned espresso cocktail. They're velvety smooth, creamy, and taste like they were just handcrafted — even though they've been sitting on shelves and in warehouses for who knows how long. Of course, nitro-infusion is about more than just the nitrogen itself; it brings out the smoothness of high-quality vodka and the richness of espresso.