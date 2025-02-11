The Funky Cheese Your Deviled Eggs Need

Though some version of deviled eggs has existed since the height of the Roman Empire, they didn't become a dinner-party staple in the US until the 1940s. Since then, we haven't been able to get enough of them. Each recipe seems to have a special way of zhuzhing up the eggs with secret ingredients like pickle relish and cream cheese. Some enterprising foodies have even ditched the original flavor profile entirely, opting instead for curried deviled eggs with pickled carrot garnish, or giving them a hit of funky flavor with salty blue cheese.

Honestly, pairing blue cheese with deviled eggs is nothing short of a match made in heaven. The mild, creamy yolk flavor works well with the equally rich, pungent-yet-nutty flavors inherent in blue cheese. The two ingredients also blend together seamlessly into a creamy mélange of deliciousness, while the tender egg white offsets the stronger flavors just enough to prevent them from overwhelming the palate.

Other than the crave-worthy taste, this combo is fantastic because of how easy it is to assemble. You don't even need add something extra to make the deviled egg filling creamy, as the blue cheese will add a velvety texture, especially when whipped. Other than that, a little kosher salt, fresh cracked pepper, and maybe a sprinkling of dill is all you need to make these little appetizers sing. Of course, blue cheese is well-known for its versatility, so there are also plenty of classic flavor profiles you can use to customize them for game day or an elegant dinner party.