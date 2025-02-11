The Funky Cheese Your Deviled Eggs Need
Though some version of deviled eggs has existed since the height of the Roman Empire, they didn't become a dinner-party staple in the US until the 1940s. Since then, we haven't been able to get enough of them. Each recipe seems to have a special way of zhuzhing up the eggs with secret ingredients like pickle relish and cream cheese. Some enterprising foodies have even ditched the original flavor profile entirely, opting instead for curried deviled eggs with pickled carrot garnish, or giving them a hit of funky flavor with salty blue cheese.
Honestly, pairing blue cheese with deviled eggs is nothing short of a match made in heaven. The mild, creamy yolk flavor works well with the equally rich, pungent-yet-nutty flavors inherent in blue cheese. The two ingredients also blend together seamlessly into a creamy mélange of deliciousness, while the tender egg white offsets the stronger flavors just enough to prevent them from overwhelming the palate.
Other than the crave-worthy taste, this combo is fantastic because of how easy it is to assemble. You don't even need add something extra to make the deviled egg filling creamy, as the blue cheese will add a velvety texture, especially when whipped. Other than that, a little kosher salt, fresh cracked pepper, and maybe a sprinkling of dill is all you need to make these little appetizers sing. Of course, blue cheese is well-known for its versatility, so there are also plenty of classic flavor profiles you can use to customize them for game day or an elegant dinner party.
Brilliant variations on this bold flavor combo
There's no way we can talk about blue cheese without buffalo sauce entering the chat. The partnership between these two bold, salty flavors is almost as iconic as peanut butter and jelly. Buffalo sauce's tangy acidity curbs blue cheese's funk, while blue cheese returns the favor by softening buffalo sauce's spiciness. Together, they create a balanced bite perfect for showcasing in deviled eggs. While you can certainly just top your deviled eggs with these condiments, whipping them directly into the yolks creates a more cohesive flavor profile with less mess.
Only slightly less well-known, the Cobb salad also offers a tasty and interesting variety of ingredients intended to work well with blue cheese and hard-boiled eggs. While all of the flavors won't fit into a tiny deviled egg, you can mix and match your favorites. For instance, crumbled bacon, blue cheese, and avocado would create a luscious, decadent bite, especially if drizzled with a traditional lemony Cobb salad dressing. You could even add a garnish of ice-cold minced romaine to offset the richness.
Though it veers away from traditional flavors a bit, you can also take blue cheese deviled eggs in a breakfast-y direction and serve them at brunch or a breakfast-themed dinner party. Bacon may be a given, but you can also crisp up some sausage (or chorizo!) for a classic breakfast sandwich moment. Finish it with some everything bagel seasoning or garnish each egg with a dab of maple syrup.