Stanley Tucci's Last Meal Would Be An Italian Extravaganza

Actor Stanley Tucci became publicly linked with Italian food after directing and starring in 1996's "Big Night," a movie set on the Jersey Shore about two immigrant brothers who run a failing but authentic Italian restaurant. Since then, Tucci has published numerous cookbooks and a food memoir and starred in a food travel series that took the actor back to his Italian roots. So what would a food guru like Tucci choose as his last meal? Unsurprisingly, it's Italian, containing several courses (in true Italian restaurant fashion), and includes wine pairings such as Gaja red wine from Italy's Piedmont region.

First of all, as Tucci told The Guardian, the entire meal would take place by Lake Como. The backdrop would be early autumn, late afternoon, overlooking the lake and the Alps beyond. The meal begins with martinis, and then it's the first course: tagliarini with white truffles and shrimp risotto. That might be a full dinner for most of us, but not Tucci. The next course includes a type of sea bass called branzino (found in the Mediterranean Sea) served with a trio of salads: one cucumber; one tomato; and one made with pea shoots, fresh peas, and mâche.

But wait. That's only a lead-up to the main course of Florentine steak served with his mother's minestra (vegetable soup) with broad beans. The wine pairing he's selected is perfect: Sassicaia, the original Super Tuscan. Fourth, a cheese board of French goat's cheese with honey and Pienza pecorino (which is different from Parmesan cheese) wraps up the afternoon, complemented with bread, of course. Going way off theme for the finale, he'd end with a Cuban cigar and French Armagnac.