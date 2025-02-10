The Problem With Prepackaged Ground Beef (And How To Fix It)

With some grocery store items, packaging can make all the difference. Take ground beef. Most ground beef you find at the store comes in a foam tray with plastic wrapped over the top. The downside is that it allows room for oxygen, meaning you'll have to use it within a couple of days if it's not going in the freezer. Other types of packaging will replace the oxygen with carbon dioxide and nitrogen, or they'll be sealed air-tight without spare room for any gases. All of these considerations just for a slab of ground meat that won't taste like your restaurant-favorite burgers, anyway? The key to better beef is closer than you'd think.

A frequent mistake when buying ground beef is considering the pre-packaged options your only choice. They often don't specify what parts of the cow are being used, so it's a toss-up on what kind of flavor to expect every time. It's doubtful the manufacturers are throwing in the tastiest prime cuts for those prices. For better quality control, you can select whichever whole cuts of beef you want at the grocery store and ask the butcher to grind them. Alternatively, you can try grinding the beef yourself at home.