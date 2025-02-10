For The Best Cheese And Crackers Reach For This Sweet And Spicy Southern Sauce

If you're looking for a way to use up that leftover block of cream cheese, you can quickly transform it into a sweet and spicy snack with a dollop of Jezebel sauce and a side of crackers. The moreish, sweet heat flavor of Jezebel sauce makes this Gulf Coast original equally delightful layered on to a pastry-wrapped wheel of baked brie or spooned over the juiciest baked pork chops.

Similar to chutney, the flavorful ingredient Ina Garten adds to spice up her grilled cheese sandwiches, Jezebel sauce is a combination of tangy pineapple preserves, apple jelly, prepared horseradish, black pepper, and dry mustard. It's a seductive, piquant mixture bursting with flavor perfectly suited to transforming a plain block of cream cheese into one of the best party dips in your arsenal, but it's also delicious as a glaze for ham and spread on top of a warm, well-buttered, buttermilk biscuit.