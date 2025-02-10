The Penny Hack For Getting Perfect Spaghetti Portion Sizes

It is so easy to make way too many noodles with the intention of only cooking a single serving, especially when your eyes are bigger than your stomach. That's why the perfect amount of spaghetti is actually much smaller than most expect: the size of a penny. The uncooked noodles should be the same size as the surface area of the penny when bundled together (the diameter of a penny being 3/4 inches), which is about two ounces of pasta — the same as the average amount of pasta for one person in Italy.

For those who may be hungrier than a penny's worth of pasta, opt for a larger coin like a quarter to measure out the uncooked noodles, which should give you just a little more than two ounces (some also argue that a quarter is a standard measurement for one serving of pasta, so it may all depend on the lifestyle of the consumer).

For children, one serving of pasta also averages around two ounces or less. However, some parents opt to break pasta for younger children (which an Italian chef would never dare do!), which may mess with a penny-based serving size.