It all began when Virginia Franscori Morsani brought spaghetti to a potluck picnic in 1898. While it wasn't immediately popular following its first appearance in Arkansas, Father Pietro Bandini solidified its importance when he asked Morsani to make an "approachable Italian dish" for his friends who were coming to visit in 1904 (via YouTube). Everyone absolutely loved the spaghetti dinner, and thus it became a staple at every Tontitown Grape Festival that followed (where it is one of the first things advertised when interested patrons look at the festival's website.)

Morsani's family was from Orvino, a commune in central Italy before they immigrated to the United States. While her house was over a mile away from where the festival was held every year, her determination allowed her to continue cooking spaghetti for the people of Tontitown for years. After preparing the noodle dish, she carried the pan on her head and walked nearly a mile and a half to the festival. With the help of Morsani's delicious cooking, wary Americans became more comfortable with incoming Italian immigrants. The spaghetti dinner has since become the norm in Arkansas, bringing diverse groups of people together for a delicious tomato dish.