Is It An Etiquette Mistake To Dip Your Croissant In Coffee?

It's well-known that the French can be a little touchy about French etiquette, especially regarding croissants. They did invent the word etiquette, after all. But who knew that croissant dunking was such a controversial matter worldwide? Many people feel strongly about it, including British TikToker William Hanson, a self-styled etiquette guru.

According to Hanson, no pastry should ever be dunked in any beverage — it is simply a faux pas. But Hanson is British, so what do other cultures say? American etiquette expert Elain Swann agrees, if for slightly different reasons. She believes that the croissant is not sufficiently dense to withstand the dunk, so you can end up with a mess on your hands and in your drink. In fact, she recommends never dunking any bread into your drinks to avoid the mess. But what do the French think?