Is It Legal To Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer When You're Under 21 In The US?

Non-alcoholic beer in the United States is classified as beer with 0.5% ABV (alcohol by volume) or less. Despite the very small amount of alcohol present, alcohol laws in some states still apply, and other states have brought in laws related to non-alcoholic beers specifically. It is legal to drink non-alcoholic beer under the age of 21 only with parental permission and supervision in Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, West Virginia, and Wyoming. In Ohio, non-alcoholic beer can be legally consumed if you're over 18, and in Mississippi and North Dakota, you can drink non-alcoholic beer between 18 and 21 only with parental supervision.

There are 15 states that have a full prohibition on the consumption of non-alcoholic beers under the age of 21. These are Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Utah.

There are also nine states where there are no clear laws one way or another when it comes to the consumption of non-alcoholic beer. In those states, servers might err on the side of caution and refuse to provide non-alcoholic beer to a minor to avoid potential penalties. Those states are Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

The remaining 17 states allow people of any age to consume non-alcoholic beer.