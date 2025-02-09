How Much Ground Beef Do You Need Per Person?

Whether you're hosting a dinner party for friends or just planning weeknight meals for the family, you have to know how much food to make per person. Otherwise, you end up overspending at the grocery store or leaving people hungry. If you're making a ground beef-based meal, it depends on a handful of factors, such as what you're cooking and who you're serving (little kids or grown adults). The best rule of thumb is to make about a quarter-pound of raw ground beef per person, but it's important to know your audience.

If you're preparing a build-your-own taco bar or a taco casserole, then that quarter-pound of beef per person is a good estimate. If you're whipping up a few burgers, those patties should weigh 4 ounces each. This is assuming you weigh the beef before you cook it. In the grocery store, beef is weighed uncooked, so order the meat in uncooked pounds. Regardless of estimates, keep in mind the people you're serving. If your group typically eats more than a serving, then you'll likely need more. If you're serving young children, cook less.