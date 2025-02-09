What To Know About The World's Most Expensive Pepper

It can be difficult for those of us with an aversion to especially spicy sensations to understand the appeal of paying top-dollar to eat something that can make you sweat and cry uncontrollably. But for pepper people, being able to enjoy a fabulously spicy dish is one of life's greatest pleasures. To date, the most expensive hot pepper you can buy is the aji charapita, also known as "the mother of all chilis." Originally harvested in Peru, these tiny peppers can cost upward of $300 per pound. For that price, you might as well throw in a case of beer to cool the heat on your palate and your wallet.

Aji charapita peppers are very small, which means they require a lot of effort to cultivate and harvest. For reference, it takes 10,000 of the dried peppers to fill a 1-pound bag. The price will largely depend on where and when you buy the peppers. Some sellers offer dried aji charapitas for as low as $60 per pound. These peppers are also available in powder form, and you can even buy a jar of fresh ones for $65 on Amazon. Since they are so small (and costly), these peppers are one of the most popular varieties to grow at home, although it's a tough plant to tend to.