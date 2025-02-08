Pink Peppercorns Are The Unexpected Seasoning To Try On Desserts
Peppercorns are the secret ingredient you need to make pretty-in-pink treats with a subtle, spicy personality. It's a seasoning that brings dichotomy to your desserts, drawing out floral, fruity notes and adding a little bit of an edge to your baking. But don't just grab just any peppercorn from your pantry. Pink peppercorns are different from all the rest. They're actually a berry and are not related to other varieties of peppercorn — the white, black and green varieties — but they do look quite similar. Pink peppercorns do provide the same peppery spice as the others, but they bring some fruit and floral flavors to the mix, too.
Pink peppercorns are a natural addition to savory dishes, but they shine in a unique way when added to sweets. Their fruity and floral notes elevate chocolate dishes, are a great combination with citrus-based sweets like lemon shortbread cookies, and harmonize very well with flower-forward desserts like Jacques Pépin's floral take on pound cake. Use pink peppercorns in desserts where red fruits like strawberries and raspberries are involved to elevate those fruit flavors and deepen the pink color of the dessert.
How to use pink peppercorns to dress up desserts
The best way to source pink peppercorns for your desserts is to buy them whole online or from a local specialty shop. Once you've procured your fresh, whole pink peppercorns, you can choose one of a few different ways to use them in your desserts — most of the methods will start by crushing your pink peppercorns in a standard pepper grinder. This technique will release their essential oils and increase the potency of their flavor.
One way to use pink peppercorns in desserts is to infuse them in creams, frostings, sauces, fillings, and syrups. Then use the infused topping for decorating or otherwise finishing your dessert. You could also distribute crushed pink peppercorns directly into the mix for your cake, cheesecake, cookies, and more. Use them whole or crushed for a garnish on top of desserts to create some visual interest and texture. Put a sweet-and-spicy twist on a standard plate of brownies with pink peppercorns and pistachios, a flavor combination that really sings in a variety of desserts. Another great way to use this unique combine of flavors is by putting them together in a pudding or in cupcakes. Dress cheesecakes up with this aromatic as well, adding a little spice and a lot of visual interest to your dessert.
How to store your pink peppercorns
Pink peppercorns will last three to four years in your pantry if you store them right, so you can keep them around for everyday cooking. Sure, they can elevate just about any dessert, however, you can also use them to infuse flavor into stir-fry dishes and other savory meals. Like anything, the distinct flavor and spice of pink peppercorns will fade as they age, especially if they're left out. So, you should store this dried berry whole and in an airtight container, away from direct sunlight.
If left in unfavorable conditions, pink peppercorns will spoil. Look for signs that your peppercorns have gone bad, including visible mold or a moldy, musty smell and the loss of their trademark pink color. Fresh pink peppercorns are a vibrant, slightly dark shade of pink and they smell peppery even before they are ground. When pink peppercorns are crushed, they release a jolt of spicy smell that intermingles with fruity notes. These little bursts of interesting color and flavor will stay vibrant, peppery, and striking as long as they're kept in the right conditions in your pantry.