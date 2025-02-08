Pink Peppercorns Are The Unexpected Seasoning To Try On Desserts

Peppercorns are the secret ingredient you need to make pretty-in-pink treats with a subtle, spicy personality. It's a seasoning that brings dichotomy to your desserts, drawing out floral, fruity notes and adding a little bit of an edge to your baking. But don't just grab just any peppercorn from your pantry. Pink peppercorns are different from all the rest. They're actually a berry and are not related to other varieties of peppercorn — the white, black and green varieties — but they do look quite similar. Pink peppercorns do provide the same peppery spice as the others, but they bring some fruit and floral flavors to the mix, too.

Pink peppercorns are a natural addition to savory dishes, but they shine in a unique way when added to sweets. Their fruity and floral notes elevate chocolate dishes, are a great combination with citrus-based sweets like lemon shortbread cookies, and harmonize very well with flower-forward desserts like Jacques Pépin's floral take on pound cake. Use pink peppercorns in desserts where red fruits like strawberries and raspberries are involved to elevate those fruit flavors and deepen the pink color of the dessert.