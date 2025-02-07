Matty Matheson's Favorite Breakfast Is A Full English With A Twist
Full English breakfasts look strange to North American eyes. They feature baked beans, grilled tomato halves, and even, occasionally, black pudding (aka blood sausage). But strange puddings aside, there is still a good deal of overlap between a typical American breakfast and an English one, including big staples like bacon, sausages, eggs, and, of course, buttered toast. When serving his own family a multi-faceted Sunday brunch, Canadian chef Matty Matheson blurs the breakfast lines between continents even further.
In a recent interview, Matheson explained exactly what he liked to feature on his breakfast spread. In addition to softly scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, and Texas toast, Matheson adds Heinz British-style beans to the layout. Although they might be rare at your grocery store, Heinz baked beans (or beanz) are easy enough to find on Amazon. Packed in a light tomato sauce, Brits have deemed this tiny beans as the perfect topping for toast, baked potatoes, and breakfast plates alike. By adding a can of these particular beans to his Sunday brunch, Matheson is not only bringing in another comforting classic but also adding in Heinz's bright and sweet tomato flavor.
How Matty Matheson adds a few full English breakfast twists
A big Sunday brunch spread has a lot of moving parts. So many, in fact, you might not want to complicate your classic offerings with any twists, English or otherwise. But chef and social media sensation Matty Matheson makes it simple. On his YouTube channel, he shows viewers how he like to prepare his favorite breakfast. The Heinz beans are quickly warmed in a hands-off way on the stovetop as the bacon and sausages turn brown and crispy in separate skillets.
His next simple British twist? HP Sauce. HP Sauce, or brown sauce, is a British condiment that combines tomatoes, molasses, and vinegar. It tastes somewhere between ketchup, steak sauce, and Worcestershire sauce, which makes it a perfect fit for savory dishes that need a little spark. Unsurprisingly, Matheson adds it on top of his canned beans. Last but not least, a full English breakfast is usually potato free, which suits Matheson just fine. But, as a concession to his family, Matheson will crisp up frozen hash browns in the air fryer and serve them with ketchup, right alongside the beans and HP sauce. The entire meal is a cross-continental sensation you should try yourself.