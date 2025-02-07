Full English breakfasts look strange to North American eyes. They feature baked beans, grilled tomato halves, and even, occasionally, black pudding (aka blood sausage). But strange puddings aside, there is still a good deal of overlap between a typical American breakfast and an English one, including big staples like bacon, sausages, eggs, and, of course, buttered toast. When serving his own family a multi-faceted Sunday brunch, Canadian chef Matty Matheson blurs the breakfast lines between continents even further.

In a recent interview, Matheson explained exactly what he liked to feature on his breakfast spread. In addition to softly scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, and Texas toast, Matheson adds Heinz British-style beans to the layout. Although they might be rare at your grocery store, Heinz baked beans (or beanz) are easy enough to find on Amazon. Packed in a light tomato sauce, Brits have deemed this tiny beans as the perfect topping for toast, baked potatoes, and breakfast plates alike. By adding a can of these particular beans to his Sunday brunch, Matheson is not only bringing in another comforting classic but also adding in Heinz's bright and sweet tomato flavor.