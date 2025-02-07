How Well Does Lemon-Lime Soda Prevent Brown, Mushy Apple Slices?
They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but if you cut an apple before work or school to snack on later, it often looks pretty unappealing by the time you pull it out of that snack bag at lunch. Thankfully, there are a few methods to reduce that unpleasant brown color, and if you have any lemon-lime soda in the house, you're in luck. Soaking the apples in the soda will actually prevent them from browning in a lunch bag for around six hours, which is the perfect amount of time to slice them in the morning and eat them with lunch.
Understanding why this soda helps apples' color starts with knowing why they turn brown in the first place. Apples are highly susceptible to oxidation, which occurs when that interior of the apple is exposed to air. The resulting chemical reaction between the apple's interior and the oxygen is what creates that unsightly brown color. If you have soda on hand, then you can use it, but there is another solution that works just as well.
How lemon-lime soda prevents browning
The reason for browning — and preventing browning — all comes down to science. When you soak apple slices in lemon-lime soda, they get coated in citric acid, which is generally an added ingredient in this type of drink. In layman's terms, the citric acid changes the pH of the atmosphere around the apples, which slows down the oxidation process. While it's not a permanent solution, it slows it down just enough for you to enjoy those apple slices a little later in the day. Overall, it does a decent job of preventing that brown, mushy texture everyone hopes to avoid with this fruit.
If you don't have lemon-lime soda on hand, then you don't need to rush out and buy it. Water actually works just as well. If you fully submerge the apples in a container filled with water, it ultimately reduces their air exposure. That means less oxygen, and a slower oxidation process. Generally, it's much more cost-effective than the soda method. If you add a little salt, they can last up to a week. But if you have a bunch of leftover soda and are looking to get rid of it, you can certainly go with the first option.