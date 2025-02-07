How Well Does Lemon-Lime Soda Prevent Brown, Mushy Apple Slices?

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but if you cut an apple before work or school to snack on later, it often looks pretty unappealing by the time you pull it out of that snack bag at lunch. Thankfully, there are a few methods to reduce that unpleasant brown color, and if you have any lemon-lime soda in the house, you're in luck. Soaking the apples in the soda will actually prevent them from browning in a lunch bag for around six hours, which is the perfect amount of time to slice them in the morning and eat them with lunch.

Understanding why this soda helps apples' color starts with knowing why they turn brown in the first place. Apples are highly susceptible to oxidation, which occurs when that interior of the apple is exposed to air. The resulting chemical reaction between the apple's interior and the oxygen is what creates that unsightly brown color. If you have soda on hand, then you can use it, but there is another solution that works just as well.