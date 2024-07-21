There's A Better Way To Cut Apples For Delicious Hand Pies

Experienced bakers who make apple pies on the regular rely on the shape of the pie pan, crust adornments, and even the cut of the fruit to create a beautiful dessert. These baking hints, particularly the tip about the right cut for the apples, are principles that you can use to your advantage when you make hand pies. Because hand pies don't require lots of sliced apples to fill them up, try cutting them horizontally rather than vertically. In other words, instead of wedges, you'll have apple slices with a little star-shaped seed section in the middle. Once the apples are sliced, scoop out the seeds in the center with a melon cutter. You'll end up with apple slices that look a bit like apple donuts. Each apple should produce about four round, flat apple slices. You'll get the best results if you cut the apple in thin slices.

Here's why this cut works. In full-sized pies and certain other apple recipes, the most beautiful pastries arise from thinly sliced, half-moon-shaped apple wedges. When stacked in the pie, they don't leave gaps between the crust and the apples. Instead, the sliced apples fit snuggly next to the crust, making a more shapely-looking pie. The flat, round apple slices for the hand pies make for a superior apple pie filling for the same reason. They fit right into the crust, and there is no gap between the crust and the apples. Basically, cutting the apples this way allows you to sidestep a common pie crust mistake many home bakers make.