You probably have baking soda in your pantry, but odds are, you aren't getting as much out of it as you could be. Truth be told, baking only accounts for a tiny fraction of sodium bicarbonate's many uses. It is useful in all kinds of other cooking projects; for example, the technique of velveting, often used in Chinese cuisine, entails using baking soda to tenderize meat. You may also know baking soda as a household cleaner, particularly useful for tasks like removing labels from glassware. Yet even these uses only scratch the surface of what baking soda can do. This everyday ingredient is hiding a secret identity that you can unlock with a little help from your oven.

Advertisement

By introducing baking soda to the heat of an oven, you can transform it from sodium bicarbonate into a different chemical called sodium carbonate, also known as soda ash. They are closely related, as their names suggest, but a subtle difference in their chemical formulas gives them different properties in the kitchen. Unlike baking soda, sodium carbonate is not used as a leavening agent in baking. It is primarily used for flavor, tenderizing, and bringing toothsome texture to breads and noodles. Baked baking soda is the key to the best pretzels, stir fries, and ramen noodles of your life, and it couldn't be easier to make.