Almost 350,000 Greater Goods Kitchen Scales Have Been Recalled Over Safety Concerns
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of digital kitchen scales manufactured under the brand name Greater Goods. According to the notice from the CPSC, the recall relates to a violation of Reese's Law; federal safety regulations regarding the access to and warning labels for "batteries that pose an ingestion hazard," among other aspects.
The recalled digital scales violate the law because a lithium coin battery (also called a button cell) is easily accessible by children. The batteries are dangerous if swallowed and can severely burn the esophagus, causing major injury. The scales in question are also in violation of the law because they do not include mandatory warning labels and do include an extra battery that is not secured in child-resistant packaging. At the time of the notification, no injuries or incidents had been reported.
Which Greater Goods scales are impacted
According to the CPSC, Greater Goods brand digital scales sold from May 2023 through September 2024 via online orders at Amazon, Walmart, and the Greater Goods website are included in the recall (number 25-111). The recall is for the following specific Greater Goods kitchen scale model numbers: 0480, 0455, 0456, 0458, 0473, 0479, 0481, 0747, 0748, 0749, 0751, 0752, and 0754. The model number is on a label on the back of the scale, on the original packaging, and in the user manual. Affected colors include gray, black, blue, green, pink, red, silver, and white, and they are labeled with the Greater Goods logo on the top front panel. News reports estimate about 350,000 kitchen scales are impacted.
A digital scale is a must-have for baking products, including baking perfectly proportioned cupcakes, so this recall isn't simply a matter of not using it. At the Greater Goods website, a banner on the home page alerts visitors to the product recall notice, and links to information on how to send for a recall kit that includes a replacement battery door, updated safety instructions, and mandatory labeling. In the meantime, the CPSC recommends removing the current battery and placing it safely out of reach of children. There is no need to return the scale to a store or the company.