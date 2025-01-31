Almost 350,000 Greater Goods Kitchen Scales Have Been Recalled Over Safety Concerns

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of digital kitchen scales manufactured under the brand name Greater Goods. According to the notice from the CPSC, the recall relates to a violation of Reese's Law; federal safety regulations regarding the access to and warning labels for "batteries that pose an ingestion hazard," among other aspects.

The recalled digital scales violate the law because a lithium coin battery (also called a button cell) is easily accessible by children. The batteries are dangerous if swallowed and can severely burn the esophagus, causing major injury. The scales in question are also in violation of the law because they do not include mandatory warning labels and do include an extra battery that is not secured in child-resistant packaging. At the time of the notification, no injuries or incidents had been reported.