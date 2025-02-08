Which Outback Steakhouse Menu Items Are Gluten-Free?

Outback Steakhouse has everything: flavorful steaks, fried appetizers with kitschy names, plastic animals buoyed by sugary cocktails, and a regional theme. Outback Steakhouse has locations in most U.S. states, so you can go almost anywhere and find a place that sells a crispy, crunchy Bloomin' Onion. The menu is packed with dishes you have to try and a few items you should definitely avoid ordering. The Australia-inspired eatery also has a pretty substantial lineup of gluten-free items.

The restaurant's website features a downloadable gluten-free menu you can check in advance. Steak is the star of the show at Outback, and its gluten-friendly menu boasts a solid selection of the restaurant's signature steaks, including Victoria's Barrel-Cut Filet Mignon, Outback Center-Cut Sirloin, Outback-Style Prime Rib, and Melbourne Porterhouse, as well as steakhouse classics like ribeye, New York strip, classic prime rib, and the bone-in ribeye.

If you don't want to order steak at Outback, the menu has plenty of other options to accommodate you. You can order the Aussie Cobb Salad and the Brisbane Caesar Salad — both prepared without croutons. Or you could choose one of three seafood options: grilled salmon, lobster tails, and the grilled shrimp entrée. The gluten-free menu also lists grilled barbecued chicken, Alice Springs Chicken, and ribs. Unfortunately for any gluten-free folks hungry for appetizers, the chain's only gluten-free listing is its grilled shrimp, which is served without garlic toast.