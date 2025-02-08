Which Outback Steakhouse Menu Items Are Gluten-Free?
Outback Steakhouse has everything: flavorful steaks, fried appetizers with kitschy names, plastic animals buoyed by sugary cocktails, and a regional theme. Outback Steakhouse has locations in most U.S. states, so you can go almost anywhere and find a place that sells a crispy, crunchy Bloomin' Onion. The menu is packed with dishes you have to try and a few items you should definitely avoid ordering. The Australia-inspired eatery also has a pretty substantial lineup of gluten-free items.
The restaurant's website features a downloadable gluten-free menu you can check in advance. Steak is the star of the show at Outback, and its gluten-friendly menu boasts a solid selection of the restaurant's signature steaks, including Victoria's Barrel-Cut Filet Mignon, Outback Center-Cut Sirloin, Outback-Style Prime Rib, and Melbourne Porterhouse, as well as steakhouse classics like ribeye, New York strip, classic prime rib, and the bone-in ribeye.
If you don't want to order steak at Outback, the menu has plenty of other options to accommodate you. You can order the Aussie Cobb Salad and the Brisbane Caesar Salad — both prepared without croutons. Or you could choose one of three seafood options: grilled salmon, lobster tails, and the grilled shrimp entrée. The gluten-free menu also lists grilled barbecued chicken, Alice Springs Chicken, and ribs. Unfortunately for any gluten-free folks hungry for appetizers, the chain's only gluten-free listing is its grilled shrimp, which is served without garlic toast.
What sides can you get on Outback's gluten-free menu?
While there are some chains that gluten-free diners might want to avoid, Outback presents a welcome number of gluten-free items on its menu. Next to taste-testing the colorful range of starters, perhaps the most exciting part of dining at a steakhouse is the array of cheesy, greasy crispy sides. Outback actually has a pretty abundant list of gluten-free side dishes you can order to accompany a steak entrée or pair with a Steak 'n Mate combo.
Outback's sweet potato, fresh seasonal veggies, fresh mixed veggies, asparagus, Tasmanian chili, house salad, Caesar salad, mashed potatoes, and baked potato are all included on the gluten-free menu. Gluten-free guests can also load up their baked potato with sour cream, butter, bacon, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, and chives, too. The menu does come with the caveat that specific menu items can vary by location. It is also worth noting that Outback still prepares all its plates in the same kitchen, meaning there is potential for cross-contact. And for dessert, you can order the Chocolate Thunder From Down Under, a gluten-free pecan brownie served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.