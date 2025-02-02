The 3-Ingredient Sandwich That Makes You Feel Like You're Dining In Paris

When you picture Parisian food, you might imagine the height of culinary elegance, be it buttery escargot or perfectly risen macarons. But truly, the beauty of French cuisine is that the high-quality basics available there make even the simplest dishes extraordinary — all the way down to everyday sandwiches. And topping the list of French sandwiches to try is one that many Parisian kids remember having for an afterschool snack, and many Parisian young adults still make today when they're looking for an affordable lunch. The two sandwich toppings included? Ham and butter.

The jambon beurre (which literally translates to ham-butter), is so associated with Parisian culture that its alternative name is a Parisien. Made always on a boulangerie (bakery) baguette with soft butter spread on one side and cured pork layered on the other, the jambon beurre is a testament to the way that a city where fresh, less-processed ingredients are readily available and affordable makes some pretty perfect sandwiches. Before you know it, your midday lunch break will have you feeling like you're dining in Paris.