Frozen Bread Dough Is Your Shortcut To Homemade Cinnamon Rolls

One thing almost everyone can agree on is that cinnamon rolls are the ultimate comfort food. Warm, nutty-tasting dough sports a gooey cinnamon and brown sugar filling and then gets draped in sticky sweet glaze — few things are more delicious. Of course, making cinnamon rolls the traditional way may be a dealbreaker for some, as working with yeasted dough can be tricky and time consuming. However, frozen bread dough may be the shortcut you need to enjoy this decadent dessert more often.

Frozen bread dough allows you to make big, fluffy cinnamon rolls without all the work of making yeasted dough. Instead, you can simply thaw your dough, roll it out, fill, shape, proof, and bake. During proofing, the yeast gobbles up all the sugars in the thawed bread dough, releasing carbon dioxide and causing the cinnamon rolls to nearly double in size. This process is what gives the rolls their signature soft, pillowy texture.

Though frozen bread dough makes truly tasty cinnamon rolls, there are a few pitfalls to watch out for. First, make sure your dough is completely thawed before you begin rolling it out, otherwise your cinnamon rolls may not proof properly and become tough. Thaw it overnight in the fridge or on your countertop for about 2 hours for best results. Additionally, when proofing the dough, it's important to give it enough time to rise fully — about 90 minutes is standard. Your proofing area should also be warm, but not hot, as too much heat could kill your yeast and ruin the dough.