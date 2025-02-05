What To Look Out For When Freezing Mushrooms

Freezing is a convenient way to extend your leftover mushrooms' shelf life for up to a year. But, the first thing you'll notice when you decide to thaw them, whether in the fridge overnight or at room temperature, is that they will lose their initial firmness and turn soggy.

This is because of several reasons, the most critical being their high water content. Mushrooms comprise a whopping 92% water, so when defrosted, the science behind why frozen cucumbers always get mushy applies here as well. The ice crystals that form inside them when frozen rupture their cell walls, leaving them slimy and soft once defrosted.

Also, even though their flavor remains more or less the same, mushrooms lose some of the richness they had before being frozen. Acquiring a milder taste and losing their earthy kick are just some of the changes in their flavor profile. In addition, they can sometimes even change color and become a little darker. Thankfully though, the changes can be almost unnoticeable, and you can still use frozen mushrooms in stir-fries, in soups, or as pizza toppings.

Another change that takes place in frozen mushrooms is the loss of some of their nutrients. They keep most of their nutritional value, but the amount of water-soluble vitamins (like vitamins B and C) decreases — especially after more than 6 months of storage.