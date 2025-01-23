Paras Premium Golden Raisins Recalled. Here's What You Need To Know
A recall has been issued for raisins sold by Apna Wholesale, which operates out of Hicksville, New York. The company is recalling 7 and 14-ounce packages of Paras Premium Golden Raisins. According to the FDA alert from January 22, the recall was issued by Apna Wholesale on January 7, 2025, due to the fact that the products contain undeclared sulfur dioxide, or sulfites. Sulfites can cause serious or even potentially life threatening reactions to those who are allergic. The unlabeled sulfites were discovered by food inspectors working for New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, who were sampling products for testing. So far, no illnesses have been linked to the impacted products.
The recalled products were sold under the "Paras Premium Golden Raisins" label in New York and Massachusetts. You can identify the affected raisins by the UPC codes 818051014811 and 818051014828. They were sold in clear plastic bags at Apna Bazar Farmers Market locations. If you purchased any of the recalled products, you can return the items for a refund. Additionally, you may contact Apna Wholesale directly at its customer support line by calling the following number: 516-807-4555.
More about sulfites and the Apna Wholesale raisin recall
So, why are undeclared sulfites such a big deal? After all, many foods contain sulfites, including deli meats, hot dogs, wine, and dried fruit. In fact, sulfites may be the reason your canned wine smells a bit funky. There are even products you can purchase to remove sulfites from wine, such as this wine purifier sold at Costco. Sulfites are generally safe to consume for individuals without an allergy. However, for those who have a sulfite sensitivity or allergy, the impacts of consuming sulfite-containing foods can be incredibly serious, potentially causing anaphylactic shock.
According to the statement shared by the FDA, "The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions in some asthmatics." This is why the federal government requires companies to label products if they are at or above "...10 parts per million (ppm)" (via the Federal Register). Per the FDA's announcement, the recalled Paras Premium Golden Raisins products contain unlabeled amounts of 56.8 milligrams per serving. These levels of sulfites are far above levels that may cause allergic reactions in some individuals.