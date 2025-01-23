Paras Premium Golden Raisins Recalled. Here's What You Need To Know

A recall has been issued for raisins sold by Apna Wholesale, which operates out of Hicksville, New York. The company is recalling 7 and 14-ounce packages of Paras Premium Golden Raisins. According to the FDA alert from January 22, the recall was issued by Apna Wholesale on January 7, 2025, due to the fact that the products contain undeclared sulfur dioxide, or sulfites. Sulfites can cause serious or even potentially life threatening reactions to those who are allergic. The unlabeled sulfites were discovered by food inspectors working for New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, who were sampling products for testing. So far, no illnesses have been linked to the impacted products.

The recalled products were sold under the "Paras Premium Golden Raisins" label in New York and Massachusetts. You can identify the affected raisins by the UPC codes 818051014811 and 818051014828. They were sold in clear plastic bags at Apna Bazar Farmers Market locations. If you purchased any of the recalled products, you can return the items for a refund. Additionally, you may contact Apna Wholesale directly at its customer support line by calling the following number: 516-807-4555.