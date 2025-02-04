Why You Should Avoid Buying 'Light' Olive Oil

From flashy packaging to limited-time buys, marketing ploys have a huge effect on our purchasing habits. While these tactics occasionally work out in our favor and entice us to buy products we end up loving, good marketing can also lead to nothing more than a bottle of empty promises. For all those who keep a bottle of "light" olive oil in their cabinets, this is actually a perfect example.

While some chefs might grab a bottle of this "light" staple off the shelf believing it's a healthier alternative to other oils, that is not the case. "Light olive oil" is a misnomer, as "light" does not refer to the ingredient's nutritional value but the color and flavor of the oil. Light bottles of olive oil are treated and refined to strip the oil of natural flavor, colors, and even health benefits. This could make it a great neutral oil to use in baking projects, much like corn or vegetable oil, but not much more.

For all those who swear by using light olive oil in their recipes, you're not doing yourself or your dishes any favors. Oil is fat, and there's no way around cutting this building block out of the kitchen entirely. If health optimization is your goal, go for extra-virgin olive oil instead.