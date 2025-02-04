Ina Garten's Tip For Turkey Lasagna Fixes A Classic Mistake

People love traditional Italian fare but, in an effort to make it leaner, substitute ground beef or pork with ground turkey. Unfortunately, working with ground turkey can often be difficult. Ground turkey contains more moisture than ground beef or pork, giving it a wet consistency. It can also get mushy and grainy when cooked and, being leaner, has less flavor. That certainly isn't what you're looking for when you're making turkey lasagna. Thankfully, Ina Garten has a hack for getting a lot more flavor into her version of the dish, which appears in her book "Barefoot Contessa Family Style" and on the Food Network. Her secret? Sweet Italian turkey sausage.

Using sweet Italian sausage not only allows Garten to add flavor to her lasagna, it also keeps it lean. A single link of sweet Italian turkey sausage contains approximately 9 grams of fat and 2.5 grams of saturated fat versus the 21 grams of fat and 8 grams of saturated fat you'd find in one sweet Italian pork sausage link. Although Garten removes the turkey from its casing before sauteing it with garlic and onions, the turkey holds its texture.