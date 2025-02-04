Where You'll Find The Largest Gin Collection In The World

If you're a gin drinker, you know brands like Beefeater, Tanqueray, and Bombay Sapphire – but, what about 100&NOMORE or Four Pillars? These brands likely won't be sitting together on grocery store shelves but will likely be found together in only one place: the largest gin collection in the world.

This collection boasted over 5,500 gins (as of 2022) and it continues to grow, with bottles sourced from more than 60 countries. It's not the work of a museum but of a British couple by the names of Mr. and Mrs. Roberts. They originally set the goal of sourcing 100 unique and rare bottles in 2008, starting with a limited production of Tanqueray Malacca Gin. Brands, distilleries, friends, and other collectors have donated unique gins to the project, which is now called the Gin Archive. The couple also has a budget for adding to the collection each year and makes trips abroad specifically for gin hunting.

Now, the world's largest collection of gin sits within their home in England. Rooms display the bottles divided by country of origin or style –- such as barrel-aged –- and other rooms contain an impressive assortment of memorabilia and glassware for gin cocktails or sipping straight. Know that the collection is private and only viewable by invite only. If you're curious, the Roberts launched an online directory that lists thousands of gins, and their Instagram, @theginarchive, features an inside look at the collection.