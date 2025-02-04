What TSA Has To Say About Bringing Fresh Eggs On Your Flight

You've selected and safely secured your souvenirs, opted to wear slip-on shoes, kept track of your passport, and checked all of your liquid toiletries to make sure they're the right size. Now you're encountering that classic air travel conundrum: Can your eggs come aboard? Lucky for all your future veggie frittatas and upcoming soy sauce scrambles, fresh eggs are permitted in both your checked luggage and carry on bags, according to TSA.

While it's crucial to the wellbeing of your other personal belongings (and essential to the comfort of your fellow passengers) that you pack eggs safely to prevent cracks, there are no restrictions on egg air travel. The Transportation Security Administration site does warn however, that the ultimate fate of your eggs is subject to the discretion of your individual agent, who can decide what can pass through the checkpoint and may request that you separate your farm fresh fare from the rest of your belongings.