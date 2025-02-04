What TSA Has To Say About Bringing Fresh Eggs On Your Flight
You've selected and safely secured your souvenirs, opted to wear slip-on shoes, kept track of your passport, and checked all of your liquid toiletries to make sure they're the right size. Now you're encountering that classic air travel conundrum: Can your eggs come aboard? Lucky for all your future veggie frittatas and upcoming soy sauce scrambles, fresh eggs are permitted in both your checked luggage and carry on bags, according to TSA.
While it's crucial to the wellbeing of your other personal belongings (and essential to the comfort of your fellow passengers) that you pack eggs safely to prevent cracks, there are no restrictions on egg air travel. The Transportation Security Administration site does warn however, that the ultimate fate of your eggs is subject to the discretion of your individual agent, who can decide what can pass through the checkpoint and may request that you separate your farm fresh fare from the rest of your belongings.
Travel hacks so your eggs don't crack
Your priorities might focus on how to find the best dining destinations abroad or ways to save money on food while traveling. However, it's also essential to know how to secure any tasty souvenirs you might discover. Perhaps you've been staying at a farm and have to bring those farm fresh eggs home with you, or you're bringing your fave local eggs with you to your destination because you can't live without them.
The simplest, most obvious option is to store them in a basic egg carton. To prevent shattered shells, you can wrap them in paper towels, cushion them with clothes, or bundle them in bubble wrap. However, it's also important to note that eggs should not be left at room temperature for longer than two hours. In the United States, eggs should not be exposed to changes in temperature to reduce the risk of salmonella. Unless you have a temperature control system in place, it might be best to leave your eggs off of the plane.