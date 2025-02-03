The Cutting Mistake That's Giving Your Stew The Worst Texture

Beef stew offers a special kind of nourishing magic. Although the dish reaches for affordable cuts like round or chuck, savvy technique and patience transforms the meat into a tender creation. Of course, there is more to the dish than tossing in the meat and turning on the burner. Several common mistakes when making beef stew can ruin the creation.

One such pitfall can occur when cutting the meat. Too often, cooks break down beef very small, thinking it aids tenderization. However, such a move instead inspires an overly dry result. Over several hours of simmering, smaller chunks of beef more rapidly lose moisture, thereby turning chewy. As a result, it's essential to slice the beef into uniform inch-by-inch cubes to ensure your stew attains a desirable melt-in-your-mouth texture. Combine with avoiding timing mistakes and the dish turns out richly flavored yet ideally tender.