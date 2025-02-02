How The Tradition Of Drinking Beer Out Of A Boot Started

There's a glass in the shape of a boot that seems to be made just for drinking competitions. It looks like a riding boot, or maybe a snow boot, and is a symbol for a good time in cultures worldwide. It's a boot made of thick glass, able to hold 67 ounces of liquid, about the equivalence of a six pack, or even more. "Das Boot" is a glass used in relay-style drinking games, sometimes filled with German-made Kölsch beer. It's been popular for centuries, but experienced a real boost in fandom with the 2006 American comedy "Beerfest". In this movie, the central characters are training for an international "Das Boot" drinking competition. The movie alludes to the roots of "Das Boot" being in Germany, and the tradition certainly has a place in German culture. But drinking beer out of a boot isn't just a German tradition. It may not have started in Germany at all.

Boot glasses appraised by retailers in California and online date back to 19th-century England, originating in horseback riding and hunting clubs. These glasses are pint-sized, as opposed to the German's 1-liter version, and were traded and gifted in wealthy circles of society for several decades. The boot glass went out of fashion in England in the mid-1800s, just as the bigger version became fashionable in Prussia. There, the lore of drinking out of a boot started with a Prussian general's promise to do so if his soldiers won their upcoming battle.