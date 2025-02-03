The Only Grape Varieties You Can Use To Make Tokaji Wine

Hungary is home to some astonishing wines. Whether it's a dry and spicy Egri Bikavér –- famously known as bull's blood –- or a light and elegant Kadarka, this small continental country at the heart of Europe has a little something for everyone's palate.

However, nothing can touch the quality of the dessert wines from the picturesque region of Tokaj, which, believe it or not, also happens to be the oldest wine region in the world. The area's golden Tokaji Aszú wine is a star among the many wines produced there, and after one sip, it's very evident why. Its candied citrus and ripe apricot notes are beautifully paired with its honey-like sweetness due to the high sugar content of up to 180 grams.

But that harmony of flavors comes at a price, and no, not the one that hits your wallet (though $55 per bottle can be difficult to swallow). Each bottle starts with carefully hand-picked aszú berries, or botrytized grapes affected by noble rot (which we'll touch on later). As if that weren't enough, there are only six grape varieties (all white) that can be used to produce Tokaji: Furmint, Hárslevelű, Kabar, Kövérszőlő, Zéta, and Sárgamuskotály.