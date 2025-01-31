Ina Garten's Easy Tip For Getting The Best Flavor From Your Fennel Seeds

There are some dishes that just have that special something, and fennel seed is one of them. This small but mighty seed is indispensable to everything from Italian-style sausage to Thanksgiving stuffing and curry powder to Chinese five spice (which can put pumpkin spice to shame). But when it comes to using fennel seeds, there's a way to unlock even more of that natural flavor — and there's a trusted professional who has happily shared her simple tip to that end.

Celebrity chef, cookbook author, and TV host Ina Garten provided an indispensable piece of spice advice on an episode of "Barefoot Contessa," via YouTube. In the clip, she prepared her penne arrabiata, which calls for fennel seeds — the flavor of which she described for viewers: "Fennel has this anise flavor that's just great."

Yet instead of simply tossing those tasty little seeds directly into her dish, she took an extra moment to roughly chop them. "When you chop up whole fennel seeds, you get all of those essential oils in it," she said, substantiating that simple extra step.