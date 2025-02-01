Cheese And Hot Chocolate? The Combo Is Not As Crazy As You Might Think

There are times when cheesy is a good thing. Think hamburgers, lasagna, and French onion soup, where the sight, taste, and smell, of gooey, slightly oily cheese oozing turns an ordinary dish into something sublime. Then, there's bad cheesy. Think 1960s B horror movies, some reality television shows, and almost anything that's been over decorated. So, when you add bits of cheese to your hot chocolate, is it the good kind or bad kind of cheesy? Many, especially those in Colombia, Panama and Puerto Rico, where the combo is regularly enjoyed, would undoubtedly say that it's the good kind of cheesy.

In Colombia, cheese and hot chocolate is known as chocolate santafereño or chocolate completo. It is similar to cafe con queso, in which coffee is blended with cinnamon and cloves and some cubes of queso campesino. For the hot chocolate, Colombians add bars of dark bitter chocolate –- also flavored with cloves and cinnamon –- water, and milk to a metal jug called a chocolatera. Using a wooden device that's a cross between a whisk and a mallet called a molinillo, the mixture is heated and brought to a boil three times. The already rich, warm beverage is then poured in mugs over a mild, salty cheese like queso campesino, queso doble crema, or queso Oaxaca. People spoon up the cheese while drinking the hot chocolate or eat it with a slice of bread.