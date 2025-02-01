A Shooter's Sandwich Is Like Beef Wellington Without All The Work

Beef Wellington — the British classic of steak and mushrooms wrapped up in flaky pastry — is absolutely not a quick dinner to make. While not too difficult in terms of technique, it requires a lot of different steps. But perhaps there's an easier way. Enter the shooter's sandwich, another British creation, which could be considered something like a cheater's way to make beef Wellington.

The shooter's sandwich brings together mushrooms and beef in a similar way to the beef Wellington, but ditches the pastry in favor of regular bread (inside which the fillings are stuffed) — hence the "sandwich" part of the name. While it has fewer steps than a beef Wellington, it does require a good chunk of time, as the sandwich is typically pressed for several hours or even overnight, making the bread a whole lot denser.

The resemblance between the shooter's sandwich and beef Wellington is intentional: It was devised as a portable version of pastry-wrapped beef in the Edwardian era (early 1900s). The reason it was flattened was to shrink the size of it — considering that it uses a whole loaf of bread, this seems reasonable. (That large size also means you'd typically cut it into wedges and serve it to more than one person as a lunch.) While the sandwich's exact history is hazy, it seems it was intended as a lunch to bring on a shooting expedition.